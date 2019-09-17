BP Prudhoe Bay Royalty Trust (NYSE:BPT) Sees Large Volume Increase

BP Prudhoe Bay Royalty Trust (NYSE:BPT) saw an uptick in trading volume on Tuesday . 12,802 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 95% from the previous session’s volume of 254,819 shares.The stock last traded at $9.89 and had previously closed at $10.41.

Separately, TheStreet cut BP Prudhoe Bay Royalty Trust from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, July 8th.

The firm has a market capitalization of $211.11 million, a P/E ratio of 2.25 and a beta of -0.18. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $8.73 and a 200-day moving average of $17.23.

BP Prudhoe Bay Royalty Trust (NYSE:BPT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 9th. The oil and gas company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $7.75 million for the quarter. BP Prudhoe Bay Royalty Trust had a return on equity of 12,033.29% and a net margin of 98.71%.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BPT. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC purchased a new stake in BP Prudhoe Bay Royalty Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in BP Prudhoe Bay Royalty Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at $37,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in BP Prudhoe Bay Royalty Trust during the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. U S Global Investors Inc. purchased a new stake in BP Prudhoe Bay Royalty Trust during the 1st quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in BP Prudhoe Bay Royalty Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at $79,000. 5.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BP Prudhoe Bay Royalty Trust Company Profile (NYSE:BPT)

BP Prudhoe Bay Royalty Trust operates as a grantor trust in the United States. The company holds overriding royalty interest comprising a non-operational interest in minerals in the Prudhoe Bay oil field located on the North Slope of Alaska. The Prudhoe Bay field extends approximately 12 miles by 27 miles and contains approximately 150,000 gross productive acres.

