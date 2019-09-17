Bounty0x (BNTY) Price Reaches $0.0031

Bounty0x (CURRENCY:BNTY) traded down 18.4% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on September 16th. In the last seven days, Bounty0x has traded down 17.3% against the U.S. dollar. One Bounty0x token can now be purchased for about $0.0031 or 0.00000030 BTC on popular exchanges including Bit-Z, IDEX, Kucoin and Radar Relay. Bounty0x has a total market cap of $726,062.00 and approximately $8,484.00 worth of Bounty0x was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00002539 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009787 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.41 or 0.00198874 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $121.47 or 0.01183442 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0589 or 0.00000573 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0158 or 0.00000153 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $9.17 or 0.00089374 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.58 or 0.00015388 BTC.

Atlantis Blue Digital Token (ABDT) traded up 33.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.18 or 0.00021243 BTC.

About Bounty0x

Bounty0x’s genesis date was October 18th, 2017. Bounty0x’s total supply is 500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 232,720,097 tokens. Bounty0x’s official website is bounty0x.io . Bounty0x’s official Twitter account is @bounty0x and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Bounty0x is /r/Bounty0x and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Bounty0x Token Trading

Bounty0x can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bit-Z, Radar Relay, Gate.io, IDEX and Kucoin. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bounty0x directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bounty0x should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Bounty0x using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

