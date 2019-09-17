Boston Pizza Royalties to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.12 (TSE:BPF)

Boston Pizza Royalties (TSE:BPF) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, September 13th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Saturday, September 21st will be paid a dividend of 0.115 per share on Monday, September 30th. This represents a $1.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of ∞. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 19th.

Boston Pizza Royalties has a 12 month low of C$19.36 and a 12 month high of C$23.48.

Boston Pizza Royalties (TSE:BPF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported C$0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$11.53 million for the quarter.

Boston Pizza Royalties Income Fund is a limited purpose open-ended mutual fund trust. The Trust indirectly, through the Boston Pizza Royalties Limited Partnership (Royalties LP), acquires the trademarks and trade names owned by Boston Pizza International Inc (BPI), including Boston Pizza and other related items, logos and designs used in connection with the operation of Boston Pizza restaurants in Canada.

