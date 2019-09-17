Boston Pizza Royalties Income Fund (BPF.UN) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.12 on September 30th

Boston Pizza Royalties Income Fund (TSE:BPF.UN) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, September 19th, TickerTech reports. Investors of record on Monday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.115 per share on Monday, September 30th. This represents a $1.38 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.80%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 19th.

Shares of Boston Pizza Royalties Income Fund stock traded up C$0.15 on Tuesday, hitting C$17.70. 21,224 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 21,313. Boston Pizza Royalties Income Fund has a one year low of C$13.82 and a one year high of C$18.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.61, a current ratio of 0.07 and a quick ratio of 0.07. The company has a fifty day moving average of C$17.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$17.30. The company has a market capitalization of $385.64 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.27.

In related news, Senior Officer Jonathan Jeske sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$17.57, for a total transaction of C$87,868.00.

Boston Pizza Royalties Income Fund operates as a limited purpose open-ended trust. The company, indirectly through Boston Pizza Royalties Limited Partnership, owns trademarks and trade names used by Boston Pizza International Inc It operates as a franchisor of casual dining pizza and pasta restaurants.

