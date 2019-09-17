Bonanza Creek Energy (NYSE:BCEI) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Bonanza Creek Energy (NYSE:BCEI) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Bonanza Creek Energy, Inc. is engaged in the acquisition, exploration and development of onshore oil and natural gas properties in the United States. The Company’s core operating areas are the DJ Basin in Colorado and the Cotton Valley formation in southern Arkansas. Bonanza Creek Energy, Inc. is based in Denver, Colorado. “

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. KeyCorp started coverage on shares of Bonanza Creek Energy in a research report on Tuesday, September 3rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $26.00 price objective for the company. SunTrust Banks set a $24.00 price objective on shares of Bonanza Creek Energy and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Imperial Capital reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $30.00 price objective (up from $28.00) on shares of Bonanza Creek Energy in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, Capital One Financial raised shares of Bonanza Creek Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Bonanza Creek Energy has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.75.

Shares of Bonanza Creek Energy stock traded down $0.40 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $25.60. The company had a trading volume of 324,875 shares, compared to its average volume of 205,388. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.05. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.91. Bonanza Creek Energy has a 12-month low of $17.64 and a 12-month high of $31.01.

In related news, CAO Sandra Garbiso sold 2,813 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.99, for a total value of $61,857.87. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 11,060 shares in the company, valued at approximately $243,209.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of BCEI. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Bonanza Creek Energy in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $9,266,000. Cooper Creek Partners Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bonanza Creek Energy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $6,721,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Bonanza Creek Energy by 22.8% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,228,098 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $25,643,000 after purchasing an additional 228,314 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Bonanza Creek Energy by 12.1% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,476,187 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $30,513,000 after purchasing an additional 159,783 shares during the period. Finally, Intrepid Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Bonanza Creek Energy by 160.8% during the 2nd quarter. Intrepid Capital Management Inc. now owns 230,967 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $4,823,000 after purchasing an additional 142,405 shares during the period.

Bonanza Creek Energy, Inc, an exploration and production company, focuses on the extraction of onshore oil and related liquids-rich natural gas in the United States. The company's primary oil and liquids-weighted assets are located in the Wattenberg Field in Colorado. As of December 31, 2018, it had proved reserves of 116.8 million barrel of oil equivalent.

