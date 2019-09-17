BOK Financial (NASDAQ:BOKF) PT Lowered to $85.00

BOK Financial (NASDAQ:BOKF) had its price objective reduced by SunTrust Banks from $88.00 to $85.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. They currently have a hold rating on the bank’s stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on BOKF. Raymond James lifted their target price on BOK Financial from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. BidaskClub upgraded BOK Financial from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, September 12th. DA Davidson raised BOK Financial from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $92.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Stephens cut BOK Financial from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and raised their price objective for the company from $87.00 to $88.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on BOK Financial from $94.00 to $89.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $91.29.

Shares of BOKF stock opened at $82.21 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $5.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.13, a PEG ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.27. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $78.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $80.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.91. BOK Financial has a fifty-two week low of $69.96 and a fifty-two week high of $105.21.

BOK Financial (NASDAQ:BOKF) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The bank reported $1.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $457.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $449.59 million. BOK Financial had a return on equity of 11.41% and a net margin of 22.90%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.75 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that BOK Financial will post 7.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 27th. Investors of record on Monday, August 12th were given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This is a boost from BOK Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 9th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.43%. BOK Financial’s payout ratio is presently 29.50%.

In related news, Director Steven Bangert sold 8,889 shares of BOK Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.23, for a total transaction of $686,497.47. Following the transaction, the director now owns 147,416 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,384,937.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 54.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Phocas Financial Corp. purchased a new position in BOK Financial in the second quarter worth $204,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in BOK Financial in the first quarter worth $50,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in BOK Financial by 28.6% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 719 shares of the bank’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in BOK Financial in the second quarter worth $75,000. Finally, Kavar Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in BOK Financial in the second quarter worth $75,000. 40.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BOK Financial Company Profile

BOK Financial Corporation operates as the financial holding company for BOKF, NA that provides various financial products and services in Oklahoma, Texas, New Mexico, Northwest Arkansas, Colorado, Arizona, and Kansas/Missouri. It operates through three segments: Commercial Banking, Consumer Banking, and Wealth Management.

