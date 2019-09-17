Bodhi [ETH] (BOE) Price Hits $0.10 on Top Exchanges

Bodhi [ETH] (CURRENCY:BOE) traded up 5.5% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on September 17th. One Bodhi [ETH] token can now be purchased for approximately $0.10 or 0.00000938 BTC on popular exchanges including Bytex, Bibox and Gate.io. In the last week, Bodhi [ETH] has traded up 80.3% against the US dollar. Bodhi [ETH] has a market cap of $1.50 million and $4,266.00 worth of Bodhi [ETH] was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.10 or 0.00040006 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $506.30 or 0.04938596 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0384 or 0.00000375 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Karatgold Coin (KBC) traded 16.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0337 or 0.00000328 BTC.

Clipper Coin (CCCX) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0305 or 0.00000298 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001110 BTC.

IOST (IOST) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0071 or 0.00000070 BTC.

Pundi X (NPXS) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Aurora (AOA) traded down 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0083 or 0.00000081 BTC.

Bodhi [ETH] Token Profile

Bodhi [ETH] is a token. Its genesis date was May 28th, 2018. Bodhi [ETH]’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 14,817,589 tokens. The Reddit community for Bodhi [ETH] is /r/bodhiproject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Bodhi [ETH]’s official Twitter account is @bodhitoken . The official message board for Bodhi [ETH] is medium.com/@bodhitoken . Bodhi [ETH]’s official website is www.bodhi.network

Buying and Selling Bodhi [ETH]

Bodhi [ETH] can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bibox, Bytex and Gate.io. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bodhi [ETH] directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bodhi [ETH] should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Bodhi [ETH] using one of the exchanges listed above.

