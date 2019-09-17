BNK Petroleum (TSE:BKX) Shares Cross Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $0.19

BNK Petroleum Inc. (TSE:BKX) shares passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $0.19 and traded as high as $0.19. BNK Petroleum shares last traded at $0.17, with a volume of 65,770 shares changing hands.

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$0.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$0.23. The company has a market cap of $44.26 million and a PE ratio of 5.86. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.60.

About BNK Petroleum (TSE:BKX)

BNK Petroleum Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, and production of unconventional oil and gas resource plays in the United States, Canada, Poland, Spain, Germany, France, and the Netherlands. The company produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids. It has working interests in approximately 17,680 net acres of shale oil acreage in the Caney/Upper Sycamore formations of the Tishomingo Field, Oklahoma.

