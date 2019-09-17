Bloom (BLT) Price Hits $0.0379 on Major Exchanges

Bloom (CURRENCY:BLT) traded 3.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on September 16th. One Bloom token can now be bought for $0.0379 or 0.00000370 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Bibox, Upbit, TOPBTC and AirSwap. Bloom has a total market cap of $2.04 million and $80.00 worth of Bloom was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Bloom has traded up 2.6% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00002539 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009787 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.41 or 0.00198874 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $121.47 or 0.01183442 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0589 or 0.00000573 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0158 or 0.00000153 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $9.17 or 0.00089374 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.58 or 0.00015388 BTC.

Atlantis Blue Digital Token (ABDT) traded 33.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.18 or 0.00021243 BTC.

Bloom Profile

Bloom launched on November 10th, 2017. Bloom’s total supply is 150,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 53,642,697 tokens. Bloom’s official website is hellobloom.io . The Reddit community for Bloom is /r/BloomToken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Bloom’s official Twitter account is @BloomToken and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Bloom

Bloom can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex, Bibox, TOPBTC, AirSwap, EtherDelta (ForkDelta), IDEX and Upbit. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bloom directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bloom should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Bloom using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

