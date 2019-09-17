Blackstone Group LP (NYSE:BX) Shares Bought by Private Advisor Group LLC

Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Blackstone Group LP (NYSE:BX) by 0.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 231,222 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 1,219 shares during the quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Blackstone Group were worth $10,233,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in BX. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its holdings in Blackstone Group by 127.5% during the 2nd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 16,212,003 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $720,137,000 after buying an additional 9,085,152 shares in the last quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP lifted its holdings in Blackstone Group by 92.0% during the 2nd quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 2,050,040 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $90,868,000 after buying an additional 982,153 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in Blackstone Group by 16.4% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,885,997 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $172,616,000 after buying an additional 546,418 shares in the last quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in Blackstone Group by 112.0% during the 2nd quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 770,202 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $34,220,000 after buying an additional 406,851 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Picton Mahoney Asset Management acquired a new stake in Blackstone Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $12,518,000. Institutional investors own 47.07% of the company’s stock.

In related news, major shareholder Blackstone Group Inc purchased 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 12th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $7.94 per share, for a total transaction of $794,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Christopher Striano sold 7,000 shares of Blackstone Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.23, for a total transaction of $337,610.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 36,186 shares in the company, valued at $1,745,250.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 694,319 shares of company stock worth $5,581,544 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BX traded down $0.21 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $53.31. The stock had a trading volume of 190,186 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,810,572. Blackstone Group LP has a 1-year low of $26.88 and a 1-year high of $55.17. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $48.79 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $42.16. The company has a market cap of $35.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.58, a PEG ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.89.

Blackstone Group (NYSE:BX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 18th. The asset manager reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.07. Blackstone Group had a net margin of 20.51% and a return on equity of 11.30%. The business had revenue of $1.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.15 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.90 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 43.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Blackstone Group LP will post 2.31 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. JMP Securities lowered shares of Blackstone Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, July 8th. Deutsche Bank increased their target price on shares of Blackstone Group from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. Oppenheimer set a $52.00 target price on shares of Blackstone Group and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Blackstone Group from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. Finally, Barclays started coverage on shares of Blackstone Group in a report on Monday, August 5th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $56.00 price objective on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $48.10.

About Blackstone Group

The Blackstone Group L.P. is a publicly owned alternative asset manager. The firm also provides capital markets services to its clients. It provides its services to public and corporate pension funds, academic, cultural, and charitable organizations, retirees, sovereign wealth funds, and institutional and individual investors.

