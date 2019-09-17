BlackRock Resources and Commodities (NYSE:BCX) Shares Sold by RMB Capital Management LLC

RMB Capital Management LLC reduced its position in BlackRock Resources and Commodities (NYSE:BCX) by 66.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 156,366 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 310,070 shares during the period. RMB Capital Management LLC’s holdings in BlackRock Resources and Commodities were worth $1,279,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BCX. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of BlackRock Resources and Commodities by 9.1% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 8,508,141 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $69,596,000 after purchasing an additional 711,209 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of BlackRock Resources and Commodities during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,240,000. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in shares of BlackRock Resources and Commodities by 124.1% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 116,342 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $951,000 after buying an additional 64,432 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of BlackRock Resources and Commodities by 63.5% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 165,585 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,354,000 after buying an additional 64,318 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of BlackRock Resources and Commodities by 10.8% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 533,362 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $4,358,000 after buying an additional 52,156 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSE:BCX traded down $0.10 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $7.66. 5,728 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 255,951. BlackRock Resources and Commodities has a 52-week low of $6.65 and a 52-week high of $9.19. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.87.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Monday, September 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.052 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 13th. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.15%.

BlackRock Resources and Commodities Company Profile

Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is co-managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC and BlackRock International Limited. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the commodities or natural resources sectors.

