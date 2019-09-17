BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Ins Fn (NYSE:MUJ) Share Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $13.90

BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Ins Fn (NYSE:MUJ) shares crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $13.90 and traded as high as $13.85. BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Ins Fn shares last traded at $13.85, with a volume of 800 shares changing hands.
The business’s fifty day moving average price is $14.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.90.
The business also recently disclosed a — dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.0525 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 4.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 13th.
About BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Ins Fn (NYSE:MUJ)
BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Quality Fund, Inc is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of United States. The fund invests primarily in long-term, investment grade municipal obligations exempt from federal income taxes and New Jersey personal income taxes.
