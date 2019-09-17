BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Ins Fn (NYSE:MUJ) Share Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $13.90

BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Ins Fn (NYSE:MUJ) shares crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $13.90 and traded as high as $13.85. BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Ins Fn shares last traded at $13.85, with a volume of 800 shares changing hands.

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $14.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.90.

The business also recently disclosed a — dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.0525 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 4.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 13th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MUJ. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Ins Fn by 4,730.3% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 358,022 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,991,000 after purchasing an additional 350,610 shares during the period. Sanders Morris Harris LLC acquired a new position in BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Ins Fn during the second quarter valued at $833,000. Sit Investment Associates Inc. lifted its position in BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Ins Fn by 10.8% during the first quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc. now owns 457,225 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,255,000 after purchasing an additional 44,545 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Ins Fn by 16.7% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 132,725 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,850,000 after purchasing an additional 19,018 shares during the period. Finally, Ackerman Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Ins Fn during the second quarter valued at $173,000. Institutional investors own 12.35% of the company’s stock.

About BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Ins Fn (NYSE:MUJ)

BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Quality Fund, Inc is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of United States. The fund invests primarily in long-term, investment grade municipal obligations exempt from federal income taxes and New Jersey personal income taxes.

