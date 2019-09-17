BlackCoin One Day Trading Volume Reaches $23,600.00 (BLK)

BlackCoin (CURRENCY:BLK) traded 2.5% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on September 17th. BlackCoin has a total market cap of $4.49 million and approximately $23,600.00 worth of BlackCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, BlackCoin has traded 0.2% higher against the US dollar. One BlackCoin coin can currently be purchased for $0.0713 or 0.00000697 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including CoinEgg, Bleutrade, LiteBit.eu and Bittrex.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Qtum (QTUM) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.17 or 0.00021184 BTC.

BitBay (BAY) traded up 13.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000033 BTC.

Rubycoin (RBY) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0795 or 0.00000776 BTC.

Global Currency Reserve (GCR) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0195 or 0.00000191 BTC.

NuShares (NSR) traded 20.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Radium (RADS) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00004052 BTC.

Atmos (ATMOS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0059 or 0.00000161 BTC.

BlackCoin Coin Profile

BLK is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. It was first traded on February 24th, 2014. BlackCoin’s total supply is 63,007,780 coins. The Reddit community for BlackCoin is /r/blackcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . BlackCoin’s official Twitter account is @CoinBlack and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for BlackCoin is blackcoin.org

BlackCoin Coin Trading

BlackCoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinEgg, Bleutrade, Trade By Trade, Tux Exchange, LiteBit.eu, CoinExchange, Upbit, Cryptopia, Bittylicious, Bittrex and Livecoin. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BlackCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade BlackCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase BlackCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

