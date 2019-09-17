BJ’s Restaurants, Inc. (NASDAQ:BJRI) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $278.76 Million

Equities research analysts expect that BJ’s Restaurants, Inc. (NASDAQ:BJRI) will post $278.76 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Nine analysts have made estimates for BJ’s Restaurants’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $280.90 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $276.56 million. BJ’s Restaurants posted sales of $270.27 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 3.1%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that BJ’s Restaurants will report full year sales of $1.16 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.16 billion to $1.17 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $1.23 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.22 billion to $1.25 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for BJ’s Restaurants.

BJ’s Restaurants (NASDAQ:BJRI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The restaurant operator reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by ($0.06). BJ’s Restaurants had a return on equity of 14.63% and a net margin of 4.05%. The business had revenue of $301.09 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $300.35 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.79 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research analysts have weighed in on BJRI shares. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on BJ’s Restaurants from $60.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Piper Jaffray Companies dropped their price target on BJ’s Restaurants from $70.00 to $56.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on BJ’s Restaurants from $53.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 26th. CIBC raised BJ’s Restaurants from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $52.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 14th. Finally, Oppenheimer dropped their price target on BJ’s Restaurants from $52.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $50.67.

BJRI stock traded down $1.26 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $38.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 15,101 shares, compared to its average volume of 339,555. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $37.33 and its 200 day moving average price is $43.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68. BJ’s Restaurants has a 1 year low of $32.62 and a 1 year high of $74.20. The stock has a market cap of $816.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.37, a PEG ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.88.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 26th. Investors of record on Monday, August 12th were issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 9th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.25%. BJ’s Restaurants’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.43%.

In related news, Director Gerald W. Deitchle acquired 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 15th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $33.81 per share, with a total value of $101,430.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Greg Trojan acquired 14,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 15th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $32.92 per share, for a total transaction of $474,048.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Marshall Wace LLP increased its position in BJ’s Restaurants by 141.1% during the 1st quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 566,293 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $26,774,000 after buying an additional 331,443 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. increased its position in BJ’s Restaurants by 209.3% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 475,590 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $20,898,000 after buying an additional 321,809 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of BJ’s Restaurants by 67.5% in the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 717,915 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $33,943,000 after purchasing an additional 289,372 shares in the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of BJ’s Restaurants by 1,832.8% in the 2nd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 237,735 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $10,446,000 after purchasing an additional 225,435 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH increased its holdings in shares of BJ’s Restaurants by 105.9% in the 2nd quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 333,500 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $14,654,000 after purchasing an additional 171,500 shares in the last quarter.

BJ’s Restaurants Company Profile

BJ's Restaurants, Inc owns and operates casual dining restaurants in the United States. Its restaurants offer pizzas, craft and other beers, appetizers, entrées, pastas, sandwiches, specialty salads, and desserts. As of April 16, 2019, the company owned and operated 204 casual dining restaurants that offer dine-in, take-out, delivery, and party catering services in 27 states of Alabama, Arizona, Arkansas, California, Colorado, Florida, Indiana, Kansas, Kentucky, Louisiana, Maryland, Michigan, Nevada, New Jersey, New Mexico, New York, North Carolina, Ohio, Oklahoma, Oregon, Pennsylvania, Rhode Island, South Carolina, Tennessee, Texas, Virginia, and Washington.

