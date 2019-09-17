Bitzeny Market Capitalization Hits $165,042.00 (ZNY)

Bitzeny (CURRENCY:ZNY) traded 0.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on September 17th. Bitzeny has a total market cap of $165,042.00 and $109.00 worth of Bitzeny was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Bitzeny coin can now be purchased for $0.0022 or 0.00000021 BTC on major exchanges including Stocks.Exchange, CryptoBridge, Cryptopia and Trade Satoshi. In the last week, Bitzeny has traded 5.2% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Litecoin (LTC) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $74.78 or 0.00729124 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.11 or 0.00010849 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000025 BTC.

NEXT (NET) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.82 or 0.00017751 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0825 or 0.00000804 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0045 or 0.00000044 BTC.

TTC Protocol (TTC) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0992 or 0.00001073 BTC.

Matrix AI Network (MAN) traded 12% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0780 or 0.00000760 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0327 or 0.00000319 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0251 or 0.00000245 BTC.

Bitzeny Profile

ZNY is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on May 13th, 2015. Bitzeny’s total supply is 197,510,000 coins and its circulating supply is 75,614,500 coins. The Reddit community for Bitzeny is /r/bitzeny and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Bitzeny’s official website is bitzeny.org . Bitzeny’s official Twitter account is @bitzeny and its Facebook page is accessible here

Bitzeny Coin Trading

Bitzeny can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CryptoBridge, Stocks.Exchange, Cryptopia and Trade Satoshi. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitzeny directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitzeny should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Bitzeny using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

