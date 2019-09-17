BitStation Market Capitalization Hits $35,339.00 (BSTN)

BitStation (CURRENCY:BSTN) traded 6.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on September 17th. BitStation has a total market cap of $35,339.00 and $12.00 worth of BitStation was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One BitStation token can now be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges including CoinBene and HitBTC. In the last week, BitStation has traded 0.4% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

BitStation Token Profile

BitStation’s launch date was March 11th, 2018. BitStation’s total supply is 12,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 4,704,185,603 tokens. BitStation’s official website is www.bitstation.co . BitStation’s official Twitter account is @BitStation_Team and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling BitStation

BitStation can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinBene and HitBTC. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitStation directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade BitStation should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy BitStation using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

