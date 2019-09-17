Bitcoin Interest Price Reaches $0.0599 on Top Exchanges (BCI)

Bitcoin Interest (CURRENCY:BCI) traded down 2.4% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on September 17th. In the last week, Bitcoin Interest has traded up 8% against the US dollar. One Bitcoin Interest coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0599 or 0.00000584 BTC on popular exchanges including Exrates, Bitfinex, HitBTC and Trade Satoshi. Bitcoin Interest has a market capitalization of $1.10 million and approximately $2,368.00 worth of Bitcoin Interest was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $51.02 or 0.00498134 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $10.29 or 0.00100422 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.17 or 0.00040687 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00003114 BTC.

CrypticCoin (CRYP) traded up 9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 10.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00001911 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded 14.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded 21.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0628 or 0.00000613 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0448 or 0.00000437 BTC.

VoteCoin (VOT) traded up 39.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0027 or 0.00000027 BTC.

Bitcoin Interest Coin Profile

Bitcoin Interest is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was December 19th, 2017. Bitcoin Interest’s total supply is 18,326,892 coins. Bitcoin Interest’s official Twitter account is @btcinterest . The official website for Bitcoin Interest is bitcoininterest.io

Buying and Selling Bitcoin Interest

Bitcoin Interest can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Exrates, Trade Satoshi, HitBTC, Stocks.Exchange and Bitfinex. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Interest directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitcoin Interest should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Bitcoin Interest using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

