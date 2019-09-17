Bismuth (BIS) Reaches Market Cap of $1.05 Million

Bismuth (CURRENCY:BIS) traded up 1.5% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on September 17th. One Bismuth coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0763 or 0.00000746 BTC on popular exchanges. Bismuth has a market cap of $1.05 million and approximately $899.00 worth of Bismuth was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Bismuth has traded down 5.5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bismuth Coin Profile

Bismuth (BIS) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on May 1st, 2017. Bismuth’s total supply is 19,166,193 coins and its circulating supply is 13,738,963 coins. Bismuth’s official website is bismuth.cz . The official message board for Bismuth is bismuth.cz/forum . The Reddit community for Bismuth is /r/cryptobismuth and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Bismuth’s official Twitter account is @cryptobismuth and its Facebook page is accessible here

Bismuth Coin Trading

Bismuth can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bismuth directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bismuth should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Bismuth using one of the exchanges listed above.

