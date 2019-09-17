BIO-TECHNE Corp (NASDAQ:TECH) Position Cut by US Bancorp DE

US Bancorp DE trimmed its stake in BIO-TECHNE Corp (NASDAQ:TECH) by 0.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 43,200 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 255 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE owned approximately 0.11% of BIO-TECHNE worth $9,007,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC acquired a new position in BIO-TECHNE during the second quarter worth about $27,000. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its position in BIO-TECHNE by 183.3% during the 2nd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 153 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares during the period. Icon Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in BIO-TECHNE during the 1st quarter worth about $58,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in BIO-TECHNE by 1,694.4% during the 1st quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 323 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 305 shares during the period. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in BIO-TECHNE during the 2nd quarter worth about $77,000. Institutional investors own 91.65% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BIO-TECHNE stock traded down $1.92 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $198.21. 4,325 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 164,114. The stock has a market cap of $7.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.30, a PEG ratio of 4.31 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 3.15 and a current ratio of 4.05. BIO-TECHNE Corp has a twelve month low of $132.75 and a twelve month high of $217.15. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $195.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $200.20.

BIO-TECHNE (NASDAQ:TECH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The biotechnology company reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.08. BIO-TECHNE had a return on equity of 13.20% and a net margin of 13.45%. The business had revenue of $191.66 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $196.37 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.34 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that BIO-TECHNE Corp will post 4.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 30th. Investors of record on Friday, August 16th were paid a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 15th. BIO-TECHNE’s payout ratio is 33.68%.

A number of brokerages have commented on TECH. Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded BIO-TECHNE from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $200.00 to $270.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. ValuEngine lowered BIO-TECHNE from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered BIO-TECHNE from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. TheStreet lowered BIO-TECHNE from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded BIO-TECHNE from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. BIO-TECHNE has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $211.17.

In other BIO-TECHNE news, CEO Charles R. Kummeth sold 33,031 shares of BIO-TECHNE stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.60, for a total value of $7,022,390.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Robert V. Baumgartner purchased 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 7th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $191.06 per share, for a total transaction of $95,530.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 8,726 shares in the company, valued at $1,667,189.56. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 4.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Bio-Techne Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells biotechnology reagents, instruments, and clinical diagnostic controls worldwide. It operates in three segments: Biotechnology, Protein Platforms, and Diagnostics. The Biotechnology segment offers specialized proteins, such as cytokines and growth factors, immunoassays, antibodies, and related reagents to the biotechnology research community; and in situ hybridization, media, and other cell culture products and reagents.

