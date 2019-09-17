Binance Coin (BNB) Trading 4% Lower Over Last 7 Days

Binance Coin (CURRENCY:BNB) traded up 4.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on September 17th. One Binance Coin token can currently be purchased for approximately $21.19 or 0.00206655 BTC on exchanges including AirSwap, Gate.io, DDEX and Bancor Network. During the last week, Binance Coin has traded 4% lower against the U.S. dollar. Binance Coin has a total market capitalization of $3.30 billion and $199.13 million worth of Binance Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00002796 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009796 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $125.31 or 0.01221862 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0629 or 0.00000613 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 9.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0170 or 0.00000166 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $9.56 or 0.00093170 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.64 or 0.00016017 BTC.

INO COIN (INO) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.12 or 0.00020637 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

About Binance Coin

Binance Coin’s launch date was June 27th, 2017. Binance Coin’s total supply is 187,536,713 tokens and its circulating supply is 155,536,713 tokens. The Reddit community for Binance Coin is /r/binance . Binance Coin’s official Twitter account is @binance_2017 . Binance Coin’s official website is www.binance.com

Binance Coin Token Trading

Binance Coin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: AirSwap, Exrates, EtherDelta (ForkDelta), Bancor Network, Binance, HitBTC, Gate.io, Trade Satoshi, LBank, DDEX, IDEX and FCoin. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Binance Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Binance Coin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Binance Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

