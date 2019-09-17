BGC Partners (NASDAQ:BGCP) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

BGC Partners (NASDAQ:BGCP) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “BGC PARTNERS, INC. is a leading global full-service inter-dealer broker, specializing in the trading of financial instruments and related derivatives products. BGC Partners provides integrated voice, hybrid, and fully electronic execution and other brokerage services to some of the world’s largest and most credit worthy banks, broker-dealers, investment banks and investment firms for a broad range of global financial products, including fixed income securities, foreign exchange, equity derivatives, credit derivatives, futures, structured products and other instruments. Through its eSpeed and BGCantor Market Data brands, BGC also offers financial technology solutions and market data and analytics related to selected financial instruments and markets. Named after fixed income trading innovator B. Gerald Cantor, BGC Partners has offices in New York and London, as well as in Beijing, Chicago, Copenhagen, Hong Kong, Istanbul, Mexico City, Nyon, Paris, Seoul, Singapore, Sydney, Tokyo and Toronto. “

Get BGC Partners alerts:

Separately, BidaskClub raised shares of BGC Partners from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. BGC Partners currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $11.00.

NASDAQ BGCP traded down $0.16 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $5.57. 1,636,100 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,064,397. The company has a market cap of $1.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.74 and a beta of 1.43. BGC Partners has a 12-month low of $4.46 and a 12-month high of $12.14. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $5.20 and a 200 day moving average of $5.31. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25.

BGC Partners (NASDAQ:BGCP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $551.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $546.65 million. BGC Partners had a return on equity of 38.17% and a net margin of 6.98%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.30 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that BGC Partners will post 0.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new position in BGC Partners in the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in BGC Partners in the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Riverhead Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in BGC Partners in the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in BGC Partners in the second quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Icon Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in BGC Partners in the first quarter valued at about $40,000. 52.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

BGC Partners Company Profile

BGC Partners, Inc operates as a brokerage and financial technology company worldwide. It offers various brokerage products, such as fixed income, foreign exchange, equities, energy and commodities, insurance, and futures. The company also provides other services that include trade execution, broker dealer, clearing, trade compression, post-trade, information, and other back office services to financial and non-financial institutions.

Read More: How much can an individual set aside as a catch-up contribution?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on BGC Partners (BGCP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for BGC Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BGC Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.