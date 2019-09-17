Becton Dickinson and Co (NYSE:BDX) Shares Sold by Zuckerman Investment Group LLC

Zuckerman Investment Group LLC decreased its holdings in Becton Dickinson and Co (NYSE:BDX) by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,315 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 80 shares during the quarter. Zuckerman Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Becton Dickinson and were worth $331,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. FMR LLC grew its position in Becton Dickinson and by 5.0% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 17,835,000 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $4,453,934,000 after buying an additional 842,590 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Becton Dickinson and by 10.4% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,418,870 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,103,526,000 after buying an additional 416,459 shares during the last quarter. Fundsmith LLP grew its position in Becton Dickinson and by 0.9% in the first quarter. Fundsmith LLP now owns 3,771,159 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $941,772,000 after buying an additional 35,453 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in Becton Dickinson and by 1.5% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,271,013 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $824,327,000 after buying an additional 47,202 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Becton Dickinson and by 7.5% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,208,583 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $721,582,000 after purchasing an additional 223,215 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.21% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on BDX. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Becton Dickinson and from $265.00 to $288.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 28th. Piper Jaffray Companies lowered their price objective on shares of Becton Dickinson and from $267.00 to $266.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Becton Dickinson and from $250.00 to $261.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Becton Dickinson and from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Becton Dickinson and from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 20th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $266.55.

In related news, EVP Alexandre Conroy sold 9,829 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.06, for a total value of $2,506,984.74. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 16,535 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,217,417.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Vincent A. Forlenza sold 11,532 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.38, for a total transaction of $3,002,702.16. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 218,671 shares in the company, valued at approximately $56,937,554.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 37,249 shares of company stock valued at $9,616,803. 0.12% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:BDX traded up $0.51 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $259.24. 287,645 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 908,221. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. Becton Dickinson and Co has a 1-year low of $208.62 and a 1-year high of $265.87. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $252.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $245.53. The firm has a market cap of $70.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.13.

Becton Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The medical instruments supplier reported $3.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.05 by $0.03. Becton Dickinson and had a net margin of 5.02% and a return on equity of 14.78%. The business had revenue of $4.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.37 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.91 EPS. Becton Dickinson and’s quarterly revenue was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Becton Dickinson and Co will post 11.68 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Monday, September 9th will be paid a $0.77 dividend. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.19%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 6th. Becton Dickinson and’s payout ratio is presently 27.97%.

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products worldwide. The company's BD Medical segment offers peripheral IV and advanced peripheral catheters, central lines, acute dialysis catheters, vascular care and preparation products, needle-free IV connectors and extensions sets, IV fluids, closed-system drug transfer devices, hazardous drug detection, hypodermic syringes and needles, anesthesia needles and trays, enteral syringes, sharps disposal systems; infusion pumps and dedicated disposables, medication compounding workflow systems, automated medication dispensing, automated supply management systems, medication inventory optimization and tracking systems; syringes, pen needles, and other products for diabetes care; and prefillable drug delivery systems.

