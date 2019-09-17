BEACH ENERGY LT/ADR (OTCMKTS:BCHEY) Sets New 12-Month High at $36.25

BEACH ENERGY LT/ADR (OTCMKTS:BCHEY)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $36.25 and last traded at $36.25, with a volume of 400 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $33.58.

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $29.30 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $28.78.

Beach Energy Limited operates as an oil and gas exploration and production company. The company has operated and non-operated, onshore and offshore, oil and gas production from five producing basins across Australia and New Zealand. It has interests in approximately 450 exploration and production tenements.

