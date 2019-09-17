Bank of America Reiterates “CHF 104” Price Target for Novartis (VTX:NOVN)

Bank of America set a CHF 104 price objective on Novartis (VTX:NOVN) in a research report report published on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Deutsche Bank set a CHF 90 price objective on Novartis and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Monday, September 9th. Morgan Stanley set a CHF 83 price objective on Novartis and gave the company a sell rating in a report on Thursday, May 30th. HSBC set a CHF 88 price objective on Novartis and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group set a CHF 100 price objective on Novartis and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, August 30th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group set a CHF 105 price objective on Novartis and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, August 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of CHF 90.85.

Novartis has a 1 year low of CHF 72.45 and a 1 year high of CHF 88.30.

