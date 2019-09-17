Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:TBBK) Shares Acquired by Second Curve Capital LLC

Second Curve Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:TBBK) by 24.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,655,661 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 330,000 shares during the quarter. Bancorp makes up about 10.1% of Second Curve Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Second Curve Capital LLC owned 2.92% of Bancorp worth $14,768,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. New York State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new position in Bancorp during the first quarter worth $36,000. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Bancorp by 31.3% during the first quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,607 shares of the bank’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 2,292 shares during the last quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new position in Bancorp during the first quarter worth $85,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Bancorp by 3,288.5% during the second quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,945 shares of the bank’s stock worth $98,000 after purchasing an additional 10,622 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Investment Counsel Inc lifted its stake in Bancorp by 23.8% in the second quarter. Capital Investment Counsel Inc now owns 12,381 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $110,000 after acquiring an additional 2,381 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.91% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Bancorp from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, June 3rd. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Bancorp from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, September 7th.

TBBK stock traded down $0.19 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $10.21. The stock had a trading volume of 12,893 shares, compared to its average volume of 187,835. The stock has a market capitalization of $580.24 million, a PE ratio of 14.67 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.47. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.17. Bancorp Inc has a fifty-two week low of $7.64 and a fifty-two week high of $10.87.

Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBBK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The bank reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $54.29 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $52.99 million. Bancorp had a net margin of 30.27% and a return on equity of 11.42%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Bancorp Inc will post 0.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The Bancorp, Inc operates as the financial holding company for The Bancorp Bank that provides banking products and services in the United States. The company offers a range of deposit products and services, including checking, savings, money market, commercial, and retirement accounts. It also provides securities-backed lines of credit, vehicle fleet and other equipment leasing, small business administration loans, and commercial mortgage-backed loans, as well as prepaid and debit cards.

