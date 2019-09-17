Bancor Price Tops $0.41 on Major Exchanges (BNT)

Bancor (CURRENCY:BNT) traded 6.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on September 17th. One Bancor token can now be purchased for about $0.41 or 0.00003973 BTC on popular exchanges including Tidex, Upbit, ABCC and COSS. During the last week, Bancor has traded up 12.9% against the U.S. dollar. Bancor has a total market capitalization of $25.50 million and approximately $1.89 million worth of Bancor was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 10.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00002805 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009766 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $21.18 or 0.00206031 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $125.05 or 0.01216642 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0639 or 0.00000621 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 9.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0171 or 0.00000166 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $9.69 or 0.00094253 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.64 or 0.00015930 BTC.

INO COIN (INO) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.13 or 0.00020713 BTC.

About Bancor

Bancor’s genesis date was February 13th, 2017. Bancor’s total supply is 68,457,282 tokens and its circulating supply is 62,423,795 tokens. The official message board for Bancor is blog.bancor.network . Bancor’s official Twitter account is @bancor and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Bancor is /r/Bancor and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Bancor is bancor.network

Buying and Selling Bancor

Bancor can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: COSS, HitBTC, Binance, Tidex, Kyber Network, Ethfinex, Bittrex, OKEx, LATOKEN, Liqui, Upbit, Gate.io, ABCC and Bancor Network. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bancor directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bancor should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Bancor using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

