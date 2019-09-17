Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria SA (NYSE:BBVA) Shares Bought by Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC

Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its holdings in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria SA (NYSE:BBVA) by 14.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,127,417 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 632,309 shares during the quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC owned about 0.08% of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria worth $28,508,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria in the second quarter valued at $25,000. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 173.7% during the first quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 4,609 shares of the bank’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 2,925 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 30.8% in the second quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 9,146 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 2,156 shares in the last quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria in the second quarter valued at about $52,000. Finally, Boston Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria in the second quarter valued at about $57,000. Institutional investors own 2.86% of the company’s stock.

BBVA has been the subject of several research analyst reports. HSBC raised shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 12th. Societe Generale cut shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.75.

Shares of BBVA stock traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $5.20. The stock had a trading volume of 1,428,912 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,253,058. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria SA has a twelve month low of $4.62 and a twelve month high of $6.78. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.67 billion, a PE ratio of 5.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 1.01.

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria (NYSE:BBVA) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The bank reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $6.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.58 billion. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria had a net margin of 23.08% and a return on equity of 9.62%. Analysts predict that Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria SA will post 0.72 EPS for the current year.

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides retail and wholesale banking, asset management, and private banking services. The company accepts various deposits, such as current and savings accounts, term deposits, subordinated deposits, and other accounts. It also offers loan products; and foreclosed real-estate assets from residential mortgages and developers, as well as lending to developers.

