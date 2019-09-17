AzurRx BioPharma (NASDAQ:AZRX) Stock Price Down 11.6%

AzurRx BioPharma Inc (NASDAQ:AZRX)’s share price was down 11.6% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $1.04 and last traded at $1.07, approximately 587,352 shares changed hands during trading. An increase of 297% from the average daily volume of 148,053 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.21.

Several research analysts have issued reports on AZRX shares. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 price objective on shares of AzurRx BioPharma in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. ValuEngine upgraded AzurRx BioPharma from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, National Securities assumed coverage on AzurRx BioPharma in a research note on Tuesday, June 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $9.00 price objective for the company. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, AzurRx BioPharma has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $7.42.

The company has a market capitalization of $27.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.22 and a beta of 2.15. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $1.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.79.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in AZRX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of AzurRx BioPharma in the second quarter valued at $57,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of AzurRx BioPharma by 57.6% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 42,313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 15,463 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of AzurRx BioPharma by 255.0% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 260,306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $443,000 after buying an additional 186,985 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new stake in shares of AzurRx BioPharma in the second quarter valued at $48,000. Institutional investors own 12.12% of the company’s stock.

AzurRx BioPharma Company Profile (NASDAQ:AZRX)

AzurRx BioPharma, Inc researches and develops non-systemic biologics for the treatment of patients with gastrointestinal disorders. Its product pipeline consists of two therapeutic proteins under development, including MS1819, a yeast derived recombinant lipase, which is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of exocrine pancreatic insufficiency associated with chronic pancreatitis and cystic fibrosis; and AZX1101, an enzymatic combination of bacterial origin for the prevention of hospital-acquired infections and antibiotic-associated diarrhea.

