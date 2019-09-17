Axis Capital (NYSE:AXS) Raised to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Axis Capital (NYSE:AXS) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $67.00 target price on the insurance provider’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 3.72% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Shares of AXIS Capital have outperformed the industry year to date. The company continues to build on its Specialty Insurance, Reinsurance plus Accident and Health to pave the way for long-term growth. AXIS Capital is focused on deploying resources prudently while enhancing efficiencies at the same time. Also, the company has been improving its portfolio mix and underwriting profitability apart from fortifying the casualty and professional lines in the insurance segment. Effective capital deployment boosts shareholders value. However, exposure to cat loss has been denting its underwriting results and affecting combined ratio. Stiff competition in the reinsurance industry and escalating expenses due to higher net losses and loss expenses could restrict margin expansion.”

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Buckingham Research lifted their price target on Axis Capital from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. UBS Group upgraded Axis Capital from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $59.00 to $67.00 in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. ValuEngine upgraded Axis Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Finally, MKM Partners raised their price objective on Axis Capital from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $66.50.

Shares of AXS traded up $0.64 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $64.60. The stock had a trading volume of 10,774 shares, compared to its average volume of 549,511. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $63.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $59.59. Axis Capital has a twelve month low of $48.27 and a twelve month high of $65.92. The firm has a market cap of $5.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.56 and a quick ratio of 0.56.

Axis Capital (NYSE:AXS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The insurance provider reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.34. Axis Capital had a return on equity of 4.56% and a net margin of 2.97%. The firm had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.05 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.27 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Axis Capital will post 5.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina grew its holdings in Axis Capital by 0.5% during the second quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 39,860 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,378,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Krane Funds Advisors LLC bought a new position in Axis Capital during the second quarter worth about $25,000. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Axis Capital by 0.6% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 75,017 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $4,476,000 after purchasing an additional 417 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc bought a new position in Axis Capital during the second quarter worth about $25,000. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its holdings in Axis Capital by 2.3% during the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 19,407 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,156,000 after purchasing an additional 434 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.56% of the company’s stock.

About Axis Capital

AXIS Capital Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides various specialty insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. It operates through two segments, Insurance and Reinsurance. The Insurance segment offers property insurance products for commercial buildings, residential premises, construction projects, and onshore energy installations; marine insurance products covering offshore energy, cargo, liability, recreational marine, fine art, specie, hull, and war; and terrorism, aviation, credit and political risk, and liability insurance products.

