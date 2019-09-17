Aveo Group (ASX:AOG) Trading Up 0.5%

Aveo Group (ASX:AOG) shares shot up 0.5% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as A$2.13 ($1.51) and last traded at A$2.13 ($1.51), 28,348,007 shares traded hands during trading. An increase of 1,475% from the average session volume of 1,800,000 shares. The stock had previously closed at A$2.12 ($1.50).

The stock has a market cap of $1.24 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.77. The firm’s 50 day moving average is A$2.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is A$2.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 38.41.

Get Aveo Group alerts:

The firm also recently disclosed a Final dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Monday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.045 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 27th. This represents a yield of 2.34%. Aveo Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -10.84%.

Aveo Group Limited is engaged in developing, operating and managing retirement communities. The principal activities of the Company include investment in, and development and management of retirement villages; development for resale of land and residential, retail, commercial and industrial property; investment in, and management of, income producing retail, commercial and industrial property; commercial, industrial and residential building and construction for the Company, and funds and asset management.

Recommended Story: What is a Stop Order?

Receive News & Ratings for Aveo Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aveo Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.