Auroracoin (AUR) Hits Market Capitalization of $509,053.00

Auroracoin (CURRENCY:AUR) traded up 4.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on September 17th. One Auroracoin coin can currently be bought for about $0.0282 or 0.00000275 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including ISX, Bittrex, Cryptopia and YoBit. Auroracoin has a total market cap of $509,053.00 and approximately $42.00 worth of Auroracoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Auroracoin has traded 15.1% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Auroracoin Coin Profile

AUR is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 25th, 2014. Auroracoin’s total supply is 18,078,320 coins. Auroracoin’s official website is auroracoin.is . The Reddit community for Auroracoin is /r/auroracoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Auroracoin’s official message board is auroraspjall.is . Auroracoin’s official Twitter account is @officialAUR and its Facebook page is accessible here

Auroracoin Coin Trading

Auroracoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia, ISX, YoBit and Bittrex. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Auroracoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Auroracoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Auroracoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

