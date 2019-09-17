Atonomi Achieves Market Capitalization of $142,559.00 (ATMI)

Atonomi (CURRENCY:ATMI) traded up 3.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on September 17th. Over the last week, Atonomi has traded 6.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. Atonomi has a market cap of $142,559.00 and $2,370.00 worth of Atonomi was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Atonomi token can currently be purchased for $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC on major exchanges including Bilaxy, IDEX, Ethfinex and LATOKEN.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Atonomi alerts:

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.07 or 0.00039831 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $462.48 or 0.04525410 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0382 or 0.00000374 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Karatgold Coin (KBC) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0312 or 0.00000305 BTC.

Clipper Coin (CCCX) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0301 or 0.00000295 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001075 BTC.

IOST (IOST) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0069 or 0.00000068 BTC.

Pundi X (NPXS) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Aurora (AOA) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0091 or 0.00000089 BTC.

Atonomi Token Profile

Atonomi (ATMI) is a token. Its genesis date was May 23rd, 2018. Atonomi’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 492,615,787 tokens. The Reddit community for Atonomi is /r/Atonomi and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Atonomi’s official message board is atonomi.io/news . Atonomi’s official Twitter account is @Atonomi and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Atonomi is atonomi.io

Buying and Selling Atonomi

Atonomi can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: LATOKEN, BitForex, IDEX, Ethfinex and Bilaxy. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Atonomi directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Atonomi should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Atonomi using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Atonomi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Atonomi and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.