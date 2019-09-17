Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO) Shares Sold by Weiss Asset Management LP

Weiss Asset Management LP lowered its stake in shares of Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO) by 6.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,954 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 126 shares during the quarter. Weiss Asset Management LP’s holdings in Atmos Energy were worth $206,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Krane Funds Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Atmos Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Hexavest Inc. acquired a new position in Atmos Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Commonwealth Bank of Australia boosted its position in Atmos Energy by 68.5% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Bank of Australia now owns 278 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the period. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Atmos Energy by 105.0% during the 1st quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 285 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares during the period. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Atmos Energy during the 1st quarter worth $47,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.79% of the company’s stock.

Get Atmos Energy alerts:

A number of brokerages have issued reports on ATO. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Atmos Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $114.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. ValuEngine lowered Atmos Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Atmos Energy from $112.00 to $109.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Atmos Energy in a research report on Monday, September 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $105.50.

Atmos Energy stock traded up $0.44 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $110.55. The stock had a trading volume of 12,545 shares, compared to its average volume of 703,891. Atmos Energy Co. has a fifty-two week low of $87.88 and a fifty-two week high of $111.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The company has a 50-day moving average of $109.37 and a two-hundred day moving average of $104.60. The company has a market cap of $12.97 billion, a PE ratio of 27.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 0.21.

Atmos Energy (NYSE:ATO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The utilities provider reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.68. The firm had revenue of $485.74 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $681.16 million. Atmos Energy had a return on equity of 9.38% and a net margin of 16.94%. The business’s revenue was down 13.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.64 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Atmos Energy Co. will post 4.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 9th. Investors of record on Monday, August 26th were paid a dividend of $0.525 per share. This represents a $2.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.90%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 23rd. Atmos Energy’s payout ratio is presently 52.50%.

Atmos Energy Company Profile

Atmos Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated natural gas distribution, and pipeline and storage businesses in the United States. It operates through Distribution, and Pipeline and Storage segments. The Distribution segment is involved in the regulated natural gas distribution and related sales operations in eight states.

Further Reading: What does the Producer Price Index (PPI) tell investors?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ATO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO).

Receive News & Ratings for Atmos Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atmos Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.