Arthur J Gallagher & Co (NYSE:AJG) Shares Bought by Pathstone Family Office LLC

Pathstone Family Office LLC raised its stake in Arthur J Gallagher & Co (NYSE:AJG) by 109.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 722 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 377 shares during the period. Pathstone Family Office LLC’s holdings in Arthur J Gallagher & Co were worth $64,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Arthur J Gallagher & Co by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 823,808 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $60,709,000 after purchasing an additional 28,397 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Arthur J Gallagher & Co by 16.3% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,549,309 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $187,573,000 after purchasing an additional 358,129 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its position in shares of Arthur J Gallagher & Co by 10.0% during the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 9,820 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $767,000 after purchasing an additional 896 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its position in shares of Arthur J Gallagher & Co by 12.9% during the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 4,072 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $318,000 after purchasing an additional 465 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its position in shares of Arthur J Gallagher & Co by 0.9% during the first quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 22,323 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,743,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.62% of the company’s stock.

Get Arthur J Gallagher & Co alerts:

Arthur J Gallagher & Co stock traded up $1.53 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $89.09. The company had a trading volume of 515,013 shares, compared to its average volume of 835,161. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $89.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $85.34. Arthur J Gallagher & Co has a 12 month low of $68.19 and a 12 month high of $92.74. The company has a market capitalization of $16.18 billion, a PE ratio of 25.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.82.

Arthur J Gallagher & Co (NYSE:AJG) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.04. Arthur J Gallagher & Co had a return on equity of 14.19% and a net margin of 9.77%. The business had revenue of $1.62 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.76 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.62 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Arthur J Gallagher & Co will post 3.64 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 6th will be issued a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 5th. Arthur J Gallagher & Co’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 49.86%.

In other Arthur J Gallagher & Co news, Director Kay W. Mccurdy sold 2,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.84, for a total value of $204,390.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 30,232 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,746,274.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on AJG. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating and set a $93.00 price target (up from $88.00) on shares of Arthur J Gallagher & Co in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $90.00 price target on Arthur J Gallagher & Co and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Barclays set a $107.00 price target on Arthur J Gallagher & Co and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price target on Arthur J Gallagher & Co from $93.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Arthur J Gallagher & Co from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $76.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $90.00.

Arthur J Gallagher & Co Company Profile

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance brokerage, consulting, and third party claims settlement and administration services to entities in the United States and internationally. Its Brokerage segment consists of retail and wholesale insurance brokerage operations.

See Also: When can a hold rating present a buying opportunity?

Receive News & Ratings for Arthur J Gallagher & Co Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arthur J Gallagher & Co and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.