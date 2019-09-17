Arrow DWA Tactical ETF (NASDAQ:DWAT) Trading 0.1% Higher

Shares of Arrow DWA Tactical ETF (NASDAQ:DWAT) traded up 0.1% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $11.22 and last traded at $11.22, 0 shares were traded during trading. A decline of 100% from the average session volume of 2,663 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.21.

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.02.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Arrow DWA Tactical ETF stock. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. increased its holdings in Arrow DWA Tactical ETF (NASDAQ:DWAT) by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 27,409 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,614 shares during the quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. owned about 6.85% of Arrow DWA Tactical ETF worth $303,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

