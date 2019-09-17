Ark (ARK) Trading Down 4.9% This Week

Ark (CURRENCY:ARK) traded up 3.8% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on September 17th. Ark has a market cap of $25.11 million and $423,856.00 worth of Ark was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Ark has traded down 4.9% against the dollar. One Ark coin can now be bought for about $0.22 or 0.00002155 BTC on exchanges including OKEx, Bit-Z, Cryptopia and Cryptomate.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

EOS (EOS) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.13 or 0.00040313 BTC.

Credits (CS) traded up 13.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00001239 BTC.

SelfSell (SSC) traded down 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0043 or 0.00000041 BTC.

Lamden (TAU) traded up 23.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0108 or 0.00000105 BTC.

ADAMANT Messenger (ADM) traded up 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0169 or 0.00000164 BTC.

Oxycoin (OXY) traded down 26.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000008 BTC.

BitWhite (BTW) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000014 BTC.

ALAX (ALX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000020 BTC.

Local World Forwarders (LWF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000008 BTC.

DasCoin (DASC) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0161 or 0.00000201 BTC.

Ark Coin Profile

Ark (ARK) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. Ark’s total supply is 142,757,750 coins and its circulating supply is 113,443,488 coins. The Reddit community for Ark is /r/ArkEcosystem and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Ark’s official Twitter account is @arkecosystem and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Ark is forum.ark.io . Ark’s official website is ark.io

Ark Coin Trading

Ark can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: COSS, LiteBit.eu, Binance, Cryptomate, Cryptopia, Bit-Z, Livecoin, Upbit, OKEx and Bittrex. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ark directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ark should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Ark using one of the exchanges listed above.

