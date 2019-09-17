Argentex Group (LON:AGFX) Trading Down 0.7%

Argentex Group PLC (LON:AGFX)’s share price dropped 0.7% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as GBX 143 ($1.87) and last traded at GBX 146.50 ($1.91), approximately 20,567 shares were traded during trading. The stock had previously closed at GBX 147.50 ($1.93).

Separately, Numis Securities initiated coverage on Argentex Group in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. They set an “add” rating and a GBX 150 ($1.96) price target for the company.

About Argentex Group (LON:AGFX)

Argentex Group PLC provides foreign exchange services worldwide. The company offers voice broking, an online platform and consultancy services for corporate, institutional, and private clients. Argentex Group PLC was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

