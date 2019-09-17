AquariusCoin Tops One Day Trading Volume of $1.00 (ARCO)

AquariusCoin (CURRENCY:ARCO) traded 3.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on September 17th. AquariusCoin has a market cap of $120,283.00 and approximately $1.00 worth of AquariusCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, AquariusCoin has traded 6% lower against the U.S. dollar. One AquariusCoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0485 or 0.00000474 BTC on popular exchanges including YoBit and Cryptopia.

vTorrent (VTR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00001375 BTC.

42-coin (42) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $25,435.74 or 2.48890025 BTC.

LiteDoge (LDOGE) traded 12.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Litecoin Plus (LCP) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0534 or 0.00000522 BTC.

Sequence (SEQ) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000024 BTC.

SpaceCoin (SPACE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000062 BTC.

BitBar (BTB) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.28 or 0.00022270 BTC.

BillaryCoin (BLRY) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0107 or 0.00000114 BTC.

ChessCoin (CHESS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000014 BTC.

BriaCoin (BRIA) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0954 or 0.00000934 BTC.

About AquariusCoin

AquariusCoin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses theScrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on February 19th, 2016. AquariusCoin’s total supply is 2,478,615 coins. AquariusCoin’s official Twitter account is @ArcCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for AquariusCoin is aquariuscoin.com

AquariusCoin Coin Trading

AquariusCoin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia and YoBit. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as AquariusCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade AquariusCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy AquariusCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

