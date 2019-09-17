Aptus Defined Risk ETF (NYSEARCA:DRSK) Declares $0.10 — Dividend

Aptus Defined Risk ETF (NYSEARCA:DRSK) announced a — dividend on Tuesday, September 17th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 18th will be paid a dividend of 0.0978 per share on Thursday, September 19th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 17th.

Shares of DRSK stock traded down $0.06 on Tuesday, reaching $27.34. 43,017 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 30,153. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $27.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.91. Aptus Defined Risk ETF has a 1 year low of $24.68 and a 1 year high of $28.17.

