AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $701.88 Million

Analysts forecast that AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR) will post $701.88 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have made estimates for AptarGroup’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $708.70 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $695.40 million. AptarGroup posted sales of $665.78 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 5.4%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, October 31st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that AptarGroup will report full year sales of $2.91 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.89 billion to $2.98 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $3.05 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.96 billion to $3.16 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow AptarGroup.

AptarGroup (NYSE:ATR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The industrial products company reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $742.66 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $752.11 million. AptarGroup had a return on equity of 18.51% and a net margin of 7.63%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.09 EPS.

Several research analysts have weighed in on ATR shares. UBS Group increased their price objective on AptarGroup from $115.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Morgan Stanley started coverage on AptarGroup in a research report on Monday, July 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $144.00 price objective on the stock. KeyCorp reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of AptarGroup in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. ValuEngine cut AptarGroup from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut AptarGroup from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $126.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $121.83.

In related news, insider Marc Prieur sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.27, for a total value of $242,540.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 5,760 shares in the company, valued at $698,515.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ATR. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of AptarGroup by 1.5% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,689,676 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $707,455,000 after purchasing an additional 82,467 shares in the last quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of AptarGroup by 4.6% during the first quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,649,865 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $175,529,000 after purchasing an additional 72,650 shares in the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec boosted its stake in shares of AptarGroup by 10.2% during the first quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 1,322,800 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $140,733,000 after purchasing an additional 122,600 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of AptarGroup by 2.2% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,130,555 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $140,573,000 after purchasing an additional 24,872 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of AptarGroup by 0.4% during the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 953,868 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $118,605,000 after purchasing an additional 4,061 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.20% of the company’s stock.

ATR stock traded up $0.45 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $116.93. 5,608 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 212,876. The company has a current ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.23, a P/E/G ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $120.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $115.20. AptarGroup has a 12 month low of $88.26 and a 12 month high of $126.19.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 21st. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 31st were given a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 30th. AptarGroup’s payout ratio is currently 36.00%.

AptarGroup, Inc provides a range of packaging, dispensing, and sealing solutions primarily for the beauty, personal care, home care, prescription drug, consumer health care, injectable, and food and beverage markets. The company operates through three segments: Beauty + Home, Pharma, and Food + Beverage.

