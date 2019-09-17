APQ Global (LON:APQ) Stock Price Up 6.4%

Shares of APQ Global Ltd (LON:APQ) rose 6.4% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as GBX 72.90 ($0.95) and last traded at GBX 72.90 ($0.95), approximately 137 shares traded hands during trading. An increase of 3,325% from the average daily volume of 4 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 68.50 ($0.90).

The company has a current ratio of 135.57, a quick ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 41.65. The firm has a market cap of $53.58 million and a PE ratio of -2.64. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 68.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 72.13.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 25th were issued a dividend of GBX 1.50 ($0.02) per share. This represents a yield of 2.14%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 25th. APQ Global’s payout ratio is presently -0.23%.

APQ Global Limited focuses on developing lending activities to sovereign, corporate and banking entities in various markets for a range of business purposes, including for acquisition financing, working capital and investment purposes. The Company’s activities are focused on various markets globally, which include Asia, Latin America, Eastern Europe, the Middle East and Africa.

