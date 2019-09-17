Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) Given a $245.00 Price Target by Wedbush Analysts

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) has been given a $245.00 price objective by equities researchers at Wedbush in a research note issued on Sunday, TipRanks reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the iPhone maker’s stock. Wedbush’s target price indicates a potential upside of 11.32% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research firms have also commented on AAPL. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Apple from $192.00 to $207.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 11th. New Street Research set a $155.00 price target on shares of Apple and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. Cascend Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $240.00 price target (up from $210.00) on shares of Apple in a research report on Thursday, June 20th. Daiwa Capital Markets set a $223.00 target price on shares of Apple and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities set a $150.00 target price on shares of Apple and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Friday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have issued a hold rating, twenty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Apple has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $217.25.

NASDAQ:AAPL traded up $0.19 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $220.09. 7,857,754 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 25,504,868. Apple has a one year low of $142.00 and a one year high of $233.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $988.57 billion, a PE ratio of 18.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.24. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $208.04 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $197.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 1.50.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The iPhone maker reported $2.18 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.10 by $0.08. Apple had a net margin of 21.50% and a return on equity of 52.13%. The business had revenue of $53.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $53.39 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.34 earnings per share. Apple’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Apple will post 11.68 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Arthur D. Levinson sold 17,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.02, for a total value of $3,745,350.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,150,783 shares in the company, valued at approximately $246,290,577.66. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Timothy D. Cook sold 265,160 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $206.17, for a total transaction of $54,668,037.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 304,536 shares of company stock worth $62,894,611. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Roanoke Asset Management Corp NY raised its holdings in Apple by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Roanoke Asset Management Corp NY now owns 4,412 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $873,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Guardian Life Insurance Co. of America raised its holdings in Apple by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Guardian Life Insurance Co. of America now owns 12,970 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $2,567,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Monument Capital Management raised its holdings in Apple by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Monument Capital Management now owns 2,438 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $491,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Landmark Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Apple by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Landmark Financial Advisors LLC now owns 7,357 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $1,456,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MA Private Wealth raised its holdings in Apple by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. MA Private Wealth now owns 16,134 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $3,193,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.63% of the company’s stock.

Apple Company Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets mobile communication and media devices, and personal computers. It also sells various related software, services, accessories, and third-party digital content and applications. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and Mac, a line of desktop and portable personal computers, as well as iOS, macOS, watchOS, and tvOS operating systems.

