AppCoins Market Capitalization Tops $3.69 Million (APPC)

AppCoins (CURRENCY:APPC) traded 2.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on September 17th. Over the last seven days, AppCoins has traded 7.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. AppCoins has a market cap of $3.69 million and $98,494.00 worth of AppCoins was traded on exchanges in the last day. One AppCoins token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0369 or 0.00000360 BTC on exchanges including IDEX, Huobi, HitBTC and Binance.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 10.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00002820 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009794 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.10 or 0.00205931 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $125.20 or 0.01221942 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0639 or 0.00000624 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0169 or 0.00000165 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.67 or 0.00094331 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.64 or 0.00015993 BTC.

INO COIN (INO) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.13 or 0.00020807 BTC.

AppCoins Profile

AppCoins was first traded on November 6th, 2017. AppCoins’ total supply is 246,203,093 tokens and its circulating supply is 100,054,312 tokens. AppCoins’ official website is appcoins.io . AppCoins’ official Twitter account is @AppCoinsProject and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for AppCoins is /r/AppcoinsProtocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling AppCoins

AppCoins can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, BiteBTC, Huobi, Binance and HitBTC. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as AppCoins directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire AppCoins should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy AppCoins using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

