Apex Price Reaches $0.0060 (CPX)

Apex (CURRENCY:CPX) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on September 17th. Over the last week, Apex has traded down 10% against the dollar. Apex has a total market cap of $2.81 million and approximately $85,024.00 worth of Apex was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Apex token can currently be purchased for $0.0060 or 0.00000058 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Bitbns, Switcheo Network, Bit-Z and LBank.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tezos (XTZ) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00010285 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00004657 BTC.

Smoke (SMOKE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0444 or 0.00001179 BTC.

DAPPSTER (DLISK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Tezos (Pre-Launch) (XTZ) traded down 16.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.26 or 0.00049283 BTC.

Apex Profile

CPX uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 29th, 2018. Apex’s total supply is 676,989,090 tokens and its circulating supply is 470,792,327 tokens. Apex’s official Twitter account is @apexnetworkCPX . The Reddit community for Apex is /r/APEXtoken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Apex is apex.chinapex.com

Apex Token Trading

Apex can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bitbns, LBank, Bit-Z and Switcheo Network. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Apex directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Apex should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Apex using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

