Antero Midstream (NYSE:AM) Shares Gap Up to $7.75

Antero Midstream Corp (NYSE:AM) shares gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $7.85, but opened at $7.75. Antero Midstream shares last traded at $7.76, with a volume of 4,179,306 shares traded.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of Antero Midstream from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $14.00 to $11.00 in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group downgraded shares of Antero Midstream from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $17.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Antero Midstream from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, July 8th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Antero Midstream from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Finally, Raymond James downgraded shares of Antero Midstream from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.00.

Get Antero Midstream alerts:

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $7.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.49 and a quick ratio of 0.49. The company has a market cap of $3.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.30.

Antero Midstream (NYSE:AM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The pipeline company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $255.62 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $283.69 million. Antero Midstream had a return on equity of 10.52% and a net margin of 29.31%. Antero Midstream’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Antero Midstream Corp will post 0.75 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider K. Phil Yoo sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.97, for a total value of $104,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 301,955 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,104,626.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director W Howard Keenan, Jr. sold 2,855,848 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.81, for a total transaction of $19,448,324.88.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Lee Financial Co acquired a new stake in Antero Midstream in the second quarter valued at $61,000. Pinnacle Holdings LLC lifted its stake in shares of Antero Midstream by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Pinnacle Holdings LLC now owns 317,889 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $3,643,000 after buying an additional 6,528 shares during the last quarter. Cypress Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Antero Midstream by 80.9% during the 1st quarter. Cypress Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 90,511 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,247,000 after buying an additional 40,486 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HITE Hedge Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Antero Midstream during the 1st quarter worth about $14,162,000. 55.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Antero Midstream (NYSE:AM)

Antero Midstream Corporation owns and operates midstream energy assets servicing rich gas production in North America. It owns and operates an integrated system of natural gas gathering pipelines, compression stations, processing and fractionation plants, and water handling and treatment assets in the Marcellus Shale and Utica Shale basins.

Further Reading: What is Blockchain?

Receive News & Ratings for Antero Midstream Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Antero Midstream and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.