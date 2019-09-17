Analysts Expect Stoke Therapeutics (NASDAQ:STOK) to Announce ($0.31) EPS

Shares of Stoke Therapeutics (NASDAQ:STOK) have received a consensus broker rating score of 1.00 (Strong Buy) from the three analysts that cover the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a strong buy rating.

Brokers have set a 12 month consensus target price of $39.00 for the company and are predicting that the company will post ($0.31) earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also assigned Stoke Therapeutics an industry rank of 79 out of 256 based on the ratings given to related companies.

Several analysts recently commented on STOK shares. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Stoke Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, July 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $35.00 price objective on the stock. Canaccord Genuity started coverage on Stoke Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, July 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $44.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Stoke Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, July 15th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $34.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Stoke Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, August 15th.

In other news, major shareholder Apple Tree Partners Iv, L.P. purchased 1,388,889 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 21st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $18.00 per share, with a total value of $25,000,002.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, major shareholder Rtw Investments, Lp purchased 555,556 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 19th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $18.00 per share, for a total transaction of $10,000,008.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Stoke Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Stoke Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $73,000. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Stoke Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $88,000. Morgan Stanley acquired a new stake in shares of Stoke Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $104,000. Finally, KCL Capital L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Stoke Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $292,000. 43.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Stoke Therapeutics stock traded down $2.96 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $23.63. 247,600 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 165,416. Stoke Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $22.01 and a fifty-two week high of $39.04. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $30.57.

Stoke Therapeutics (NASDAQ:STOK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 14th. The company reported ($1.54) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.96) by ($0.58). Equities research analysts predict that Stoke Therapeutics will post -2.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Stoke Therapeutics Company Profile

Stoke Therapeutics, Inc, an early-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops antisense oligonucleotide medicines to treat the underlying causes of severe genetic diseases. Its lead product candidate, STK-001, to treat Dravet syndrome, a severe and progressive genetic epilepsy. Stoke Therapeutics, Inc has a partnership with Invitae Corporation to offer epilepsy panel testing.

