Analysts Expect Endo International PLC (NASDAQ:ENDP) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $708.34 Million

Analysts forecast that Endo International PLC (NASDAQ:ENDP) (TSE:ENL) will announce $708.34 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have issued estimates for Endo International’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $699.80 million and the highest estimate coming in at $728.30 million. Endo International posted sales of $745.47 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 5%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 14th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Endo International will report full year sales of $2.86 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $2.82 billion to $2.89 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $2.86 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.64 billion to $2.98 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Endo International.

Get Endo International alerts:

Endo International (NASDAQ:ENDP) (TSE:ENL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 5th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $699.71 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $694.60 million. Endo International had a negative return on equity of 129.30% and a negative net margin of 19.98%. Endo International’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.76 earnings per share.

Several research analysts have issued reports on ENDP shares. Citigroup lowered Endo International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $19.00 to $5.00 in a research note on Monday, June 17th. Barclays started coverage on Endo International in a research note on Tuesday, June 11th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $6.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $6.00 price objective on shares of Endo International in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Cantor Fitzgerald dropped their price objective on Endo International from $18.00 to $4.75 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $2.00 price objective on Endo International and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7.89.

In other news, Director Roger H. Kimmel sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.09, for a total value of $102,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 123,309 shares in the company, valued at $504,333.81. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in Endo International by 61.2% in the second quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 3,063,703 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,622,000 after acquiring an additional 1,163,289 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Endo International by 83,573.5% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 771,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,194,000 after acquiring an additional 770,548 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in Endo International by 0.9% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 507,253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,073,000 after acquiring an additional 4,547 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its holdings in Endo International by 1.4% in the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 312,262 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,287,000 after acquiring an additional 4,167 shares during the last quarter. Finally, United Services Automobile Association boosted its holdings in Endo International by 6.4% during the second quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 218,890 shares of the company’s stock worth $902,000 after buying an additional 13,126 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.71% of the company’s stock.

Endo International stock traded down $0.10 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $4.10. 7,420,001 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,939,030. The business has a fifty day moving average of $2.84 and a 200 day moving average of $5.51. Endo International has a 1-year low of $1.97 and a 1-year high of $18.50. The company has a market capitalization of $878.40 million, a PE ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.24.

About Endo International

Endo International plc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, manufactures and sells generic and branded pharmaceuticals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: U.S. Generic Pharmaceuticals, U.S. Branded Pharmaceuticals, and International Pharmaceuticals.

Read More: Why do corrections happen?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Endo International (ENDP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Endo International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Endo International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.