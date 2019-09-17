Analysts Anticipate Tilly’s Inc (NYSE:TLYS) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $154.67 Million

Equities analysts expect Tilly’s Inc (NYSE:TLYS) to post $154.67 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Tilly’s’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $155.90 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $153.31 million. Tilly’s posted sales of $146.83 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 5.3%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, November 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Tilly’s will report full year sales of $625.01 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $623.56 million to $626.00 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $657.24 million, with estimates ranging from $646.11 million to $664.80 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Tilly’s.

Tilly’s (NYSE:TLYS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 28th. The specialty retailer reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $161.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $156.67 million. Tilly’s had a return on equity of 14.65% and a net margin of 4.11%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.29 earnings per share.

TLYS has been the topic of several analyst reports. ValuEngine upgraded Tilly’s from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. TheStreet cut Tilly’s from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. B. Riley set a $14.00 price objective on Tilly’s and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Tilly’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Saturday, September 7th. Finally, Pivotal Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $12.00 price objective on shares of Tilly’s in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $14.40.

Shares of NYSE TLYS traded down $0.18 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $10.12. The company had a trading volume of 1,241 shares, compared to its average volume of 401,263. The company has a market capitalization of $310.28 million, a PE ratio of 12.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.08. Tilly’s has a 1-year low of $7.62 and a 1-year high of $19.63. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.79.

In other Tilly’s news, Director Bernard Zeichner sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.75, for a total value of $107,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 29.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio purchased a new stake in Tilly’s in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Tilly’s in the 2nd quarter valued at $42,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in Tilly’s by 157.2% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,296 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 2,626 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Tilly’s in the 2nd quarter valued at $113,000. Finally, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. acquired a new position in Tilly’s in the 2nd quarter valued at $115,000. Institutional investors own 69.94% of the company’s stock.

Tilly's, Inc retails casual apparel, footwear, and accessories for young men and women, and boys and girls in the United States. Its apparel merchandise includes tops, outerwear, bottoms, and dresses; and accessories merchandise comprises backpacks, hats, sunglasses, headphones, handbags, watches, jewelry, and others.

