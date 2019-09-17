Analysts Anticipate Seelos Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:SEEL) to Announce -$0.12 EPS

Brokerages predict that Seelos Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:SEEL) will announce earnings per share of ($0.12) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Seelos Therapeutics’ earnings. Seelos Therapeutics posted earnings of ($3.60) per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 96.7%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, October 30th.

On average, analysts expect that Seelos Therapeutics will report full-year earnings of ($3.83) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($4.30) to ($3.36). For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of ($0.97) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.99) to ($0.95). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Seelos Therapeutics.

Seelos Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SEEL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by $0.04.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on SEEL shares. Roth Capital set a $8.00 price target on shares of Seelos Therapeutics and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Seelos Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1.75 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Seelos Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st.

Shares of Seelos Therapeutics stock traded down $0.01 on Tuesday, reaching $1.30. 3,075 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 489,016. Seelos Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $1.16 and a 1-year high of $12.90. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.48.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Uniplan Investment Counsel Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Seelos Therapeutics during the second quarter worth about $1,516,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Seelos Therapeutics during the second quarter worth about $29,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Seelos Therapeutics by 104.2% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 239,222 shares of the company’s stock worth $524,000 after acquiring an additional 122,086 shares during the period. A.R.T. Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Seelos Therapeutics by 371.5% during the second quarter. A.R.T. Advisors LLC now owns 52,342 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,000 after buying an additional 41,242 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Seelos Therapeutics by 15.3% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 311,528 shares of the company’s stock worth $682,000 after buying an additional 41,256 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.91% of the company’s stock.

About Seelos Therapeutics

Seelos Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing technologies and therapeutics for the treatment of central nervous system, respiratory, and other disorders. The company is focused on neurological and psychiatric disorders, including orphan indications. Its lead programs are SLS-002, an intranasal racemic ketamine for the treatment of suicidality in post-traumatic stress disorder and in depressive disorder; and SLS-006, a partial dopamine agonist for monotherapy in early stage Parkinson's disease patients.

