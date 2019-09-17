Analysts Anticipate Kirby Co. (NYSE:KEX) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $719.71 Million

Brokerages expect Kirby Co. (NYSE:KEX) to announce $719.71 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Kirby’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $703.80 million and the highest is $732.40 million. Kirby reported sales of $704.85 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 2.1%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, October 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Kirby will report full-year sales of $2.96 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $2.90 billion to $3.03 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $3.08 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.88 billion to $3.21 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Kirby.

Get Kirby alerts:

Kirby (NYSE:KEX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The shipping company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $771.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $767.04 million. Kirby had a return on equity of 5.47% and a net margin of 3.70%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.78 earnings per share.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on KEX shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of Kirby from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 11th. Stephens upgraded shares of Kirby from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $93.00 to $96.00 in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Kirby from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $81.13.

In related news, insider Joseph H. Reniers sold 9,075 shares of Kirby stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.17, for a total transaction of $745,692.75. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 30,576 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,512,429.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Ronald A. Dragg sold 690 shares of Kirby stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.79, for a total transaction of $57,125.10. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 11,076 shares in the company, valued at $916,982.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 26,508 shares of company stock worth $2,115,023. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC boosted its position in Kirby by 16.9% during the 2nd quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 96,360 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $7,612,000 after buying an additional 13,950 shares during the period. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in Kirby during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $679,000. Eaton Vance Management boosted its position in Kirby by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 108,480 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $8,569,000 after buying an additional 4,539 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Kirby during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $58,163,000. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. boosted its position in Kirby by 9.2% during the 2nd quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 299,964 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $23,697,000 after buying an additional 25,314 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.67% of the company’s stock.

Kirby stock traded down $0.52 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $82.71. 25,978 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 348,678. The company has a market cap of $4.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a current ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. Kirby has a twelve month low of $60.63 and a twelve month high of $86.44. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $75.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of $77.50.

Kirby Company Profile

Kirby Corporation operates domestic tank barges in the United States. Its Marine Transportation segment provides marine transportation services and towing vessels transporting bulk liquid products, as well as operates tank barges throughout the Mississippi River System, on the Gulf Intracoastal Waterway, coastwise along three United States coasts, and in Alaska and Hawaii.

See Also: Growth Stocks

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Kirby (KEX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Kirby Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kirby and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.